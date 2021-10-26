Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 5,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $15.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

