Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

NYSE UFI traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,473. Unifi has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Get Unifi alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unifi stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of Unifi worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.