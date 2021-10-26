Amundi Acquires Shares of 2,171,496 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Amundi acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,171,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,453,000. Amundi owned 1.13% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

