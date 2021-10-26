Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 152.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $559,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 67.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 83,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $605.10. 3,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.93 and its 200-day moving average is $516.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $616.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $620.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

