Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Enphase Energy worth $266,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.50. 22,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,795. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

