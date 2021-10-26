Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 11.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after purchasing an additional 713,344 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

MGV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,515. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

