Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,792.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,601. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,593.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 546,339 shares of company stock worth $566,333,381. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

