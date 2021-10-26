Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 284 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,542,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. 30,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,207. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

