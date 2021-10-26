JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 471.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,450 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,241,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

