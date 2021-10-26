Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,309,000. Kansas City Southern accounts for 2.6% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after buying an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,546 shares of company stock worth $15,850,233. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,093. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.91. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.