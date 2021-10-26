JT Stratford LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

JT Stratford LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 83.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,671. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43.

