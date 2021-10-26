Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,274 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $84,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

