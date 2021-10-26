Capital International Investors Purchases 2,114,798 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.52% of General Mills worth $1,673,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.05. 2,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,058. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

