Capital International Investors Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,807,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AON were worth $1,865,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in AON by 21.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 41.7% in the second quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AON by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 12,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $61,873,000.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.95. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,781. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $322.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.