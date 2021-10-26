Royal Bank of Canada Sells 120,346 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,128,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120,346 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of Amgen worth $1,006,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $402,403,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.38. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

