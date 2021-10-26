Cypress Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cypress Capital LLC lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises 2.0% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Best Buy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Best Buy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

