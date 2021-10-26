Cypress Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.86 and its 200-day moving average is $235.25. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.