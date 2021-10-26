ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.76

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 71388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

