Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.89

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.89 and last traded at $110.45, with a volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,454,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 963,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,585,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

