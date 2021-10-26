Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,704 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.