iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.47

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.47 and last traded at $164.24, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.