Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.49

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 5908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after buying an additional 182,411 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

