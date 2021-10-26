Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.49

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $59.88, with a volume of 5908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.14.
BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.
The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after buying an additional 182,411 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
