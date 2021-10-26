United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $220.24

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.24 and last traded at $217.51, with a volume of 70698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

