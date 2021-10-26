Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $51.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,076.53. 670,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,251,678. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $1,045.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 560.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $749.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.71.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,080,269. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

