SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.94 million during the quarter.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.