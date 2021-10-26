Matador Resources (MTDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matador Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134,504 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Matador Resources worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

