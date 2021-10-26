Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.97. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

