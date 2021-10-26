Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

Crown stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.