Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

