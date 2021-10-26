Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $134.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE U traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. 29,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.