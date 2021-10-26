0Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $307,447.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $17.45 million and approximately $307,447.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

