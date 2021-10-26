Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Target Price at C$67.05

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$68.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.81. 260,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,491. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.28. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$65.92. The company has a market cap of C$22.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.