Rarible (RARI) Hits Market Capitalization of $106.08 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Rarible has a total market cap of $106.08 million and $8.93 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be bought for $20.54 or 0.00033091 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00213680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.