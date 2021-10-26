First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Veeva Systems worth $300,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.