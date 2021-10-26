First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $320,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after buying an additional 71,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.37. 6,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,267. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

