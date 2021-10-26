First Trust Advisors LP Buys 591,795 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 591,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $279,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.10. The company had a trading volume of 35,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $452.64. The company has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

