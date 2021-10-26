Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Agenus posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $7,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth about $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

