Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,438,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $67,075,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.59.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

