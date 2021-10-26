Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.23% of Zscaler worth $364,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,140,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,669. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.00. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $314.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.