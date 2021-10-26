Capital International Investors Has $10.14 Billion Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $10,144,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. VGI Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,071,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,057,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,087,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 82,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $669.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $675.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $296.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,256 shares of company stock worth $73,326,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.