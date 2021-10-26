Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSON)

Pearson (LON: PSON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2021 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/18/2021 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 628.60 ($8.21). 305,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,063. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 745.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 798.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

