Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 88,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SATS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.20 million. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

