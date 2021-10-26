Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,968 shares during the quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Vonage worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Vonage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. 2,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.85 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

