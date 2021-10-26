Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases 152,754 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,754 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for 2.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. 21,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

