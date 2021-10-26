Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 858,389 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 858,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,000. News accounts for approximately 3.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of News as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of News by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,743. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

