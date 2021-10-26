Putnam Investments LLC Sells 256,838 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,390 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 256,838 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of NXP Semiconductors worth $305,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $198.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,153. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $126.80 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

