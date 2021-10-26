Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $357.08. 11,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,592. The stock has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.75 and a 200-day moving average of $308.27. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $357.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.