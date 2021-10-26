Putnam Investments LLC Sells 19,781 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $341,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.08. 18,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.