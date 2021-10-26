Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,141,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.49.

Biogen stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.84. 5,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

