EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

EOG Resources stock opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

